Rape Crisis Intervention Prevention holds ribbon cutting to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness month
Red Bluff >> Rape Crisis Intervention and Prevention held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the expansion of the nonprofit organization's office at 725 Pine St. and to kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is April. The office will allow for more space for a waiting room, a reception area and offices for counselors who work with survivors of sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Tue
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC