Police Logs: March 9, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Jared Tyler Wilson: 22, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the area of Elm and Jackson streets and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.