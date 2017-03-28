Police logs: March 28, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Nicholas William Hunt: 24, of Redding was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on the felony charges of buying and receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment, evading a peace officer with disregard to safety and taking a vehicle without owner's consent and vehicle theft.

