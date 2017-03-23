Police Logs: March 23, 2017

Police Logs: March 23, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Walnut Street, cross of Baker Road: Four Red Bluff residents were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital for minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision just after noon Tuesday in which Red Bluff Fire extricated occupants.

