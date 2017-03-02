Police logs: March 2, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Ricky James Candler: 32, of Corning was arrested Tuesday in the 24100 block of Moon Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

