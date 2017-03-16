Police Logs: March 16, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Dylan Vincent Mehringer: 22, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the area of Jackson and Oak streets and booked into Tehama County Jail on charges of bringing alcohol or drugs into prison, false personation, prohibited person owning firearm or ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|21 hr
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC