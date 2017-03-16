Police Logs: March 16, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Dylan Vincent Mehringer: 22, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the area of Jackson and Oak streets and booked into Tehama County Jail on charges of bringing alcohol or drugs into prison, false personation, prohibited person owning firearm or ammunition, possession of controlled substance for sale and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

