Police logs: March 14, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. James Allen Basham: 31, of Red Bluff was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on felony charges of burglary, second degree commercial burglary, buying or receiving a stole vehicle or equipment and carrying a dirk or a dagger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.