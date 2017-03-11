Police Logs: March 11, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Camron Michael Crismon: 25, of Red Bluff was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail on charges of throwing a substance at a vehicle with intent of great bodily injury, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

