One killed in shooting by CHP officer on I-5 near Cottonwood

Cottonwood >> A late Friday night traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Cottonwood ended in a shootout, with a California Highway Patrol officer killing a man in a car while another occupant was injured after other officers arrived and exchanged gunfire. The CHP officer also was injured.

