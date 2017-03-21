New trees planted at the Cone-Kimble ...

New trees planted at the Cone-Kimble Plaza

Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Dave McFann from DPM Gardening along with his crew Jim McFann, Alberto Hermosillo and Andy Maldonado pose with new trees they planted at Cone-Kimble Plaza. Rotary also would like to thank the Red Bluff Garden Club, Probation Department's Dick Muench and Mike Skelton, city of Red Bluff Public Works, for their help and efforts to maintain the Cone-Kimble Plaza.

