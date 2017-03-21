New trees planted at the Cone-Kimble Plaza
Dave McFann from DPM Gardening along with his crew Jim McFann, Alberto Hermosillo and Andy Maldonado pose with new trees they planted at Cone-Kimble Plaza. Rotary also would like to thank the Red Bluff Garden Club, Probation Department's Dick Muench and Mike Skelton, city of Red Bluff Public Works, for their help and efforts to maintain the Cone-Kimble Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb '17
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC