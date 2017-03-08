Music students to perform in annual showcase
For the 40th year in a row, the Red Bluff School of the Music Arts will present a day of music on Saturday, March 18. The individual musicians range from 3 years old to adult. Medals and trophies will be awarded to the students who have completed their Annual Adjudication.
