Minch Road property receives abatement notice for illegal RVs

Notice was posted Thursday by the Tehama County Code Enforcement officers regarding the need for clean-up of a property at Minch Road where several RVs located on-site are believed to have people living in them, which is against the zoning for the site, which is industrial. Red Bluff >> An abatement notice was issued Thursday by Tehama County Code Enforcement Officers for a property on Minch Road that the county has been working on for about a year for various violations.

