Mercy High School to present musical production of Cinderella
Mercy High School will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, the 49th production of its musical tradition March 31 through April 9 at the school, 233 Riverside Way in Red Bluff. The audience will be transported to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true when the timeless enchantment of this magical fairy tale is brought to life on stage.
