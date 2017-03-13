Mercy High School to present musical ...

Mercy High School to present musical production of Cinderella

12 hrs ago

Mercy High School will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, the 49th production of its musical tradition March 31 through April 9 at the school, 233 Riverside Way in Red Bluff. The audience will be transported to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true when the timeless enchantment of this magical fairy tale is brought to life on stage.

