Marine Corps Leaguea s newest members inducted in February

Robert Holland and Carson and Candice Zumalt are the newest members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1140, which meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month the Elks Lodge, 355 Gilmore Road in Red Bluff. Regular membership is open to all Marines discharged under honorable conditions, Fleet Marine Force Medical Corpsmen and Navy Chaplains who served with a Marine unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.