'Leave No Trace' Horse Camping Clinic...

'Leave No Trace' Horse Camping Clinic Set for April 1

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Horse

The Back Country Horsemen of America's Shasta Trinity Unit and the Bureau of Land Management Redding Field Office will co-sponsor a "leave no trace" horse camping clinic on April 1. The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. next to the Bass Pond Trailhead in the Sacramento River Bend Area north of Red Bluff, California. Instructors at the free event will offer information and training on the seven leave no trace principles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15) 9 hr 2013 july 2
News SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show Mar 28 Cottonwood resident 1
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Mar 16 Fed up 30
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar 13 John carter 1
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb '17 randy 3
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb '17 tewpeigh 59
News Sherri Papini found alive Feb '17 Scorp 11
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Tehama County was issued at March 31 at 9:32PM PDT

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC