'Leave No Trace' Horse Camping Clinic Set for April 1

The Back Country Horsemen of America's Shasta Trinity Unit and the Bureau of Land Management Redding Field Office will co-sponsor a "leave no trace" horse camping clinic on April 1. The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. next to the Bass Pond Trailhead in the Sacramento River Bend Area north of Red Bluff, California. Instructors at the free event will offer information and training on the seven leave no trace principles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.