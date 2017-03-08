Keeping mosquito bites to a minimum

This could be a record year for mosquito bites the community takes some positive action now to reduce the numbers. To try and stay ahead of the swarms, the Sacramento River Discovery Center's Thursday evening program on March 9 will be a combination of facts about mosquitoes; actions the public can take to reduce living and breeding locations and the best ways to reduce the mosquitoes' interest in biting, presented by Andy Cox of the Tehama County Mosquito Vector Control District.

