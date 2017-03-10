Immigration information session set
A free information session will be conducted in English and Spanish by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the school cafeteria at William M. Metteer Elementary School, 695 Kimball Road in Red Bluff. The presentation will include information on green card requirements, citizenship requirements, fees, processing times and the latest immigration news and updates.
