Four arrested, child removed from Cedar Street home

Red Bluff >> Four people were arrested Thursday afternoon at a Cedar Street residence after police serving a search warrant found drug paraphernalia throughout the house and a young child, who was deemed drug endangered. Red Bluff Police officers served the warrant around 12:25 p.m. Thursday at 1033 Cedar St., a home that had reportedly been associated with illegal narcotics and possible sales, according to a press release issued Thursday afternoon by Red Bluff Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.