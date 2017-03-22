Dog stabbed, dies at Dog Island Park ...

Dog stabbed, dies at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff after fight between two men

Red Bluff >> A dog was stabbed and died at Dog Island Park on Tuesday morning after a fight between two men. Red Bluff police officers responded to a disturbance at the riverside park at 9:49 a.m. They found a 47-year-old man with several dog bite wounds on both arms and one leg and a 2-year-old male pit bull with stab wounds.

