Dog stabbed, dies at Dog Island Park after altercation between two men

Red Bluff >> A dog was stabbed and died at Dog Island Park on Tuesday morning after a fight between two men. Red Bluff police officers responded to a disturbance at the riverside park at 9:49 a.m. They found a 47-year-old man with several dog bite wounds on both arms and one leg and a 2-year-old male pit bull with stab wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.