Documentary shown to raise awareness of sex trafficking
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Sexual Assault Response Team, or SART, hosted a screening Tuesday of the documentary “8 Days,” which tells the story of Amber Stevens who was kidnapped and forced into sex trafficking. “Thank you for joining us,” said SART member Sherry Wehbey following the film.
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Feb 21
|sickntired of the...
|29
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Dawn
|26
