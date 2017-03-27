Discovery Center bird walk set for Saturday morning
The Sacramento River Discovery Center's monthly bird walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at the center, 1000 Sale Lane in Red Bluff. The weather forecast is for a bright sunny day with temperatures ultimately in the high 70s or low 80s, probably starting out in the 50s around the time of the walk.
