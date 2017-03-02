Death notices: March 2, 2017
Edwards: Budd Lavern Edwards, 83, of Redding died Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Veterans Home of California. Arrangements are under the direction of Red Bluff Simple Cremations & Burial Service.
