Cutting horse show draws hundreds to Tehama District Fairground

Suzanne Stillwell and Royally Smoking compete in the non-pro derby on Saturday at the Gold Country Cutting Horse Association Red Bluff Spring Spectacular. The pair earned a 70. Red Bluff >> The Gold Country Cutting Horse Association Red Bluff Spring Spectacular drew about 200 horses and their riders to the three-day event over the weekend, which was held for the third year at the Tehama District Fairground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.