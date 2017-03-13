Cub Scoutsa food drive part of Scouting For Food campaign
Cub Scouts from Red Bluff Pack 417, sponsored by Sacred Heart Catholic Church, gathered at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday where they dropped of more than 300 items to the church's food bank. The drive was part of the Golden Empire Council's annual Scouting For Food program.
