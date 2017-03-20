Corning 4-H hosts Fur & Feathers small animal show

Jakob Fredrickson, 7, of Corning shows judge Fawn Brunelle his rabbit on Saturday at the 4-H Fur and Feathers show. Red Bluff >> Tehama County 4-H members didn't let a little rain keep them away from the annual Fur and Feathers small animal show held Saturday at the Tehama District Fairground.

