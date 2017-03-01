Boy Scouts pack 154 holds flag presentation at the Red Bluff City Council meeting
The Boy Scouts of America Pack 154 joined the Red Bluff City Council Tuesday to conduct a flag ceremony presentation. The boys held the flag while the audience, staff and council recited the pledge of allegiance.
