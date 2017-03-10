Blood drive set for March 15

The Red Bluff community can save lives at the Red Bluff Community Blood Drive 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the Veterans Memorial Hall, on the corner of Oak and Jackson streets. During “March Gladness” donors can unlock their fortune and win up to 10,000 bonus MyBloodSource Rewards, redeemable online for a variety of great items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.