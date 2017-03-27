Big rains mean big clean-up along Sacramento River
The popular gravel bar on the Sacramento River at the mouth of Big Chico Creek is closed due to damage and debris from this winter's high flows. The Sacramento River is always changing, and right now some popular areas along the river have changed to a muddy mess.
