Author Lee McCarthy incorporates Arizona backdrops in fast-paced new book
The novel features Arizona's beautiful backdrops as one woman's desperate attempts to save her parents from criminals unfolds. It opens with Cassie Fletcher, an Arizona-based photographer, who is in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb 23
|randy
|3
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Feb 21
|sickntired of the...
|29
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Dawn
|26
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC