Antsy McClain, Mark Twain impressionist coming to Red Bluff
A Twain and a McClain will make appearances at the State Theatre in Red Bluff next weekend in back-to-back benefit events for the Red Bluff Spartan Sports Boosters. Antsy McClain and the Trailer Park Troubadours are local favorites.
