American Legion Americanism essay contest winners announced

The Red Bluff American Legion Post #167 Auxiliary recently presented awards for an essay contest on Americanism to the fifth grade class at Antelope Elementary school. Pictured, from left, are Principle Barney Thomas, first place MiKenna Geraty, Alyson Avila, Bella Munoz, Autumn Craytor, Carson Ledbetter and teacher Brook Dominick.

