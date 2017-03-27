A helping hand for rodeo athletes

A helping hand for rodeo athletes

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

It's a standing tradition in the Keffer household that they always know where they'll be the third full weekend in April. For the past 20 years, Jamie and Tiffany Keffer, and more recently their sons Austin, Colton and Wyatt, have been at the Tehama District Fairground for the Red Bluff Round-Up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15) 21 hr 2013 july 2
News SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show Mar 28 Cottonwood resident 1
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Mar 16 Fed up 30
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar 13 John carter 1
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb '17 randy 3
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb '17 tewpeigh 59
News Sherri Papini found alive Feb '17 Scorp 11
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC