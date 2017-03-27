A helping hand for rodeo athletes
It's a standing tradition in the Keffer household that they always know where they'll be the third full weekend in April. For the past 20 years, Jamie and Tiffany Keffer, and more recently their sons Austin, Colton and Wyatt, have been at the Tehama District Fairground for the Red Bluff Round-Up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC