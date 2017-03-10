100 years ago...Mysterious shooting of man in the jungles near Tehama
George mason, a man about 38 years of age, was shot and killed in rather a mysterious manner in a hobo camp just east of the bridge near Tehama about 11 o'clock Thursday morning. At the time Mason was shot he was camped with two other men in the jungles at the east end of the bridge.
