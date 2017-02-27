VSO News: No Corning VSR services on Feb. 28
Beverly Holden will be attending the VSO and VSR conference the week of Feb. 27 so there will be no VSR services at our Corning satellite office on Feb. 28. The VSO office is blessed to have additional staffing, but they are part-time employees. I'm continuing to prioritize appointments and work everyone in to Beverly and my schedules.
