Victima s body found, identified in Jellys Ferry drowning incident

Red Bluff >> The body of the man who was presumed to have drowned Friday evening near Jelly's Ferry Road was found around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and identified as Michael Keaohou Lujan, 35, of Red Bluff. It was reported that two men and a woman were in a canoe that overturned, according to a press release issued Saturday by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

