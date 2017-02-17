Two rescued, one presumed drowned in ...

Two rescued, one presumed drowned in Jellys Ferry area water rescue

Red Bluff >> Two people were rescued by the Tehama County Search and Rescue Swift Water Team early Saturday morning near Jellys Ferry Road, however, one man was not found. He is presumed to have drowned, according to a Tehama County Sheriff's press release issued Saturday.

