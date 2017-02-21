Two minor injuries in Diamond Avenue collision between FedEx and SUV
Red Bluff Police responded about 11 a.m. Wednesday to a collision between a FedEx truck and an SUV on Diamond Avenue at the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp. Red Bluff >> Traffic was briefly halted for about an hour following a collision between a FedEx delivery truck and an SUV about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Diamond Avenue at the Northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp.
