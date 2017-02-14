Two men arrested after vehicle pursuit south of Red Bluff

Red Bluff >> Two Red Bluff men were arrested Sunday and are facing multiple charges, including the possession of a loaded firearm, following a police chase on Rawson Road near Flores Avenue. Malachi Pugh, 36, was arrested and charged with felony vehicle pursuit, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and possessing a high capacity magazine and assault weapon.

