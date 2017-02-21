Tompkins celebrates 100th birthday
Lena Marie Tompkins was born Feb. 21, 1917 to Elbridge and Lola Etchison in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was the second child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|51 min
|randy
|3
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Tue
|sickntired of the...
|29
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Tue
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Dawn
|26
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC