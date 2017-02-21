The Four Freshmen coming to Red Bluff

Singing with a harmony uniquely their own, The Four Freshmen have enamored listeners world-wide for 65 years, while gaining recognition as one of the most influential vocal groups of all time. Their tight-knit sound inspired The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, The Mamas & The Papas, Frankie Valli and the Manhattan Transfer and they will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Red Bluff's State Theatre.

