The Four Freshmen coming to Red Bluff
Singing with a harmony uniquely their own, The Four Freshmen have enamored listeners world-wide for 65 years, while gaining recognition as one of the most influential vocal groups of all time. Their tight-knit sound inspired The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, The Mamas & The Papas, Frankie Valli and the Manhattan Transfer and they will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Red Bluff's State Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|sickntired of the...
|29
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb 19
|Scorp
|11
|Police Logs: Jan. 18, 1017
|Feb 15
|carly
|1
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan '17
|Toddsmith1586
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC