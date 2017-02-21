Tehama Together brings awareness to 211 Tehama services at council meeting.

Red Bluff >> The City Council received a presentation Tuesday on a 24-hour resource phone service called 211 Tehama to bring awareness to the successful program that allows residents to get information on local housing services, transportation, child care, healthcare services and much more. People can call 2-1-1 to speak with a live call specialist or visit 211tehama.org for help and services within the county, said Orle Jackson of Tehama Together, who presented the program to the council.

