Tehama County Supervisors to hire consultants to look into jail expansion operation costs
Red Bluff >> Tehama County Supervisors gave direction to staff Tuesday to hire a third party to do an updated estimate on operation costs for the jail expansion. “I know many of you probably noticed recently that Shasta County did a thorough review of their cost for operations of their facility and based on that it made me realize that I wanted to bring this to the board for consideration as an update of our costs,” said Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan 5
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe OKeefe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC