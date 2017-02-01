Tehama County Supervisors to hire consultants to look into jail expansion operation costs

Red Bluff >> Tehama County Supervisors gave direction to staff Tuesday to hire a third party to do an updated estimate on operation costs for the jail expansion. “I know many of you probably noticed recently that Shasta County did a thorough review of their cost for operations of their facility and based on that it made me realize that I wanted to bring this to the board for consideration as an update of our costs,” said Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.

