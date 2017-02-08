Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency Board hosts informational ...

Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency board held an informational meeting Monday regarding pharmaceutical drug disposal and the options for Tehama County. The purpose of an “extended producer responsibility safe drug and sharps disposal and collection program” is to provide for a safe collection and disposal of drugs and medical needles by placing responsibility for end-of-life management on the producers of the product.

