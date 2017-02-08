Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency Board hosts informational ...
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency board held an informational meeting Monday regarding pharmaceutical drug disposal and the options for Tehama County. The purpose of an “extended producer responsibility safe drug and sharps disposal and collection program” is to provide for a safe collection and disposal of drugs and medical needles by placing responsibility for end-of-life management on the producers of the product.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Graham, father of Ember Graham, the mis... (Jul '15)
|Jan 23
|Wondering
|2
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Jan 19
|Dawn
|26
|Wives of CHP officers file suit against agency ... (Apr '14)
|Jan 16
|Toddsmith1586
|2
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Jan '17
|Southernpride
|10
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Jan '17
|A cop who knows
|44
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec '16
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|Joe OKeefe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC