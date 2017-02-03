Tehama County Animal Care Center seeks donors for cat condos

Courtesy photoWooster, pictured here, is one of the cats housed at the Tehama County Animal Care Center that could benefit from new cat condos the organization is seeking assistance in purchasing. Red Bluff >> The cats at the Tehama County Animal Care Center are looking for help from the community and there is something those who can't provide a permanent home can do - donate toward new cages to help the cats be more comfortable in their temporary home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.