Tehama County 4-H Fun Night planned for Saturday

Red Bluff >> Tehama County 4-H will celebrate 65 years of hosting its Fun Night Saturday with the annual event planned for 4-8:30 p.m. in the Tehama District Fairground Auditorium. “There will be games, dinner, concessions and silent auction items available for people to peruse,” said Tehama County 4-H Administrative Assistant Spring Severson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.