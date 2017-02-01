Study shows Tehama District Fair has a positive economic impact

Red Bluff >> The California Department of Food & Agriculture Fairs and Expositions Branch preformed an economic impact study for the Tehama District Fair's 2015 season showing a clear indication of the impact the fair has on state and local economies, and a report was presented at the Board of Directors meeting on Jan. 24. According to the study, the Tehama District Fair and other fairs in California create jobs and income for the community each year with the various activities planned throughout the year. The Tehama District Fairground creates these jobs through an economic ripple effect of fairground patrons' spending and the business activity required in support of fairground activities and events, according to the study.

