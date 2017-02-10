Students of the month recognized by Elks Lodge
The Red Bluff Elks Lodge recently recognized the following students from local elementary and high schools as students of the month. Elementary students included Christopher Lee from Maywood Middle School, Gracie Elliott from Vina Elementary, Allana Geraty from Berrendos Middle School, Hiram Lamkins from Los Molinos Elementary, Jed Platte from Richfield Elementary, Sean McBride from Sacred Heart Parish School, Abby Burlison from Antelope Elementary, Joshua Williams from Lassen View and Jordan Avila from Gerber Elementary.
