Solo crash slows traffic on Interstate 5 for several hours

Red Bluff >> Traffic was slowed for several hours around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 5, north of Jellys Ferry Road, when a vehicle served, ran up the center divider and overturned. The driver, Jeffery Besana, 58, of Redding was driving his 1999 Toyota Tacoma truck northbound on I-5 when he lost control and veered to the left.

