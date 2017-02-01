Smith named president of Redding hosp...

Smith named president of Redding hospital

Mercy Medical Center Redding announce Monday that after an extensive nation-wide search, Todd Smith has accepted the position of hospital president beginning Feb. 26. Smith has served as president of St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff since 2013 and the Dignity Health North State leadership team is confident that his engaging and focused leadership style will continue to serve Dignity Health well into the future, according to a press release issued Monday. “We are very excited to welcome Todd to Mercy Medical Center Redding,” said Mark Korth, chief transformation officer and recent past president of Mercy.

